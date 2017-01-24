Top reasons to file taxes early and not get scammed

The 2017 tax season is officially here and the IRS has a warning for millions of Americans who could get scammed.

The IRS wants to alert people that their refunds may be delayed due to a crackdown on scammers who steal identities and millions of dollars.

In 2014, the IRS reported scammers got away with three billion dollars. And last year there was a 400% surge in phishing and malware tax scams.

Now they're making efforts to tackle this crime, which could mean delayed refunds for 40 million Americans.

Ninety-percent of refunds are usually completed in 21 days. Most people filing this week will not get refunds until late February. People are advised to file early before a scammer gets a chance. Experts say people should avoid giving out their social security number. The IRS does not call or send e-mails asking for it.

Reasons to file early

Tax experts say there are several reason to not delay filing your taxes. Financial professional Tom Lowry from Georgia Wealth Advisors has four reasons to get your taxes done early this year.

Lower the Risk of ID Theft

"All identity thieves need to file a claim electronically is your name and tax ID number. By getting your tax return in early, the IRS is more likely to recognize a fake return being filed in your name."

Get Your Money Back

"Many people overpay their taxes throughout the year so they will get a bigger refund - so why wait to get your money back?"

Catch Mistakes

"Give yourself enough time to cut down on mistakes and allow for any surprises.

"If you sit down at the last minute to do your taxes only to realize your situation is more complicated than you’re used to, you may not have time to figure it out before the deadline."

Cushion the Blow

"Knowing how much you owe early has benefits because it will give you more time to set up a payment plan to put the money aside."

