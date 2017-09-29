Whole Foods says customer payment information was hacked

Whole Foods Market store. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Whole Foods says the credit and debit card information of customers who bought meals or drinks at its in-store restaurants or bars were exposed to hackers.

The grocer, which was recently acquired by Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.com Inc., says the data breach did not affect its main checkout registers or any Amazon.com shoppers.

Related:

► Data breach of Atlanta-based Equifax confirmed

► Sonic Drive-In hit by security breach

► Should you consider freezing your credit?

Whole Foods did not say which of its 470 stores were affected, and a spokeswoman declined to answer any questions. The Whole Food stores that do have in-store restaurants and bars tend to be in or near cities.

Whole Foods says it is investigating the hack.

© 2017 Associated Press