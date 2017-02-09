Whole Foods to close nine stores, including one in Georgia

A man walks into Whole Foods Market in the Brooklyn borough on May 7, 2014 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2014 Getty Images)

Whole Foods announced Wednesday that they are closing nine stores nationwide, including one in Augusta, along with abandoning plans to open more than 1,200 stores, according to CNBC.

"We're continuing to grow, but I think we're going to be a more disciplined growth company than we have been in the past," Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey said on the company's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday.

CNBC said Mackey called the closing of the nine stores a "difficult but prudent decision," and said the company will now have a more targeted site selection and "continued moderation in ending square footage growth."

Whole Foods still opened 14 new locations during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, and remains optimistic about future growth.

In metro Atlanta, the retailer will also shutter its older Harry's Farmers Market location in Marietta, relocating it to the new Kennesaw Marketplace in a separate action from the nine store closings announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the Augusta closing, Whole Foods is going to close locations in Santa Fe, NM; Boulder, CO; Colorado Springs, CO; Salt Lake City; Davis, CA; Prescott, AZ; Encinitas, CA and Evanston, IL. All nine of the store closings are expected to be completed by early April.

