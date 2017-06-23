YouTube expands live TV service to Atlanta, other cities

YouTube sign (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Google announced on Friday that it is expanding its live YouTube TV product to 10 more markets, including Atlanta.

Currently, YouTube TV provides cord-cutters live television service in five markets -- San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. Along with Atlanta, the new markets added include Dallas, Washington, Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Orlando and Charlotte. According to Friday's release, the new service will launch "in a few weeks."

The YouTube TV's $35 entry price point places it squarely below Hulu's basic $40 entry price, but the price can move up when you add extras like a larger DVR or unlimited streams.

The live television service provides live TV streaming for viewers on iOS and Android mobile devices, on laptop and desktop computers and on television via Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast. Basic service is $35 per month, and provides six accounts more than 50 channels of live content, including six major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW and Telemundo), ESPN and its family of networks, regional Fox Sports and Comcast Sports networks, USA, AMC, FX, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, BBC World News, Sundance, BBC America, E!, Bravo, SyFy, Universal HD, Bravo and others. Showtime and Fox Soccer Plus can be added to the package for an additional monthly fee.

Google says they are planning on adding more channels to the package as time goes on.

There is additional competition for cord-cutters -- Dish's Sling TV, PlayStation Vue and AT&T's DirecTV Now are making significant inroads into the marketplace. Sling's base price is also $40. PlayStation Vue starts their service for $40, and the other new kid on the block, DirecTV Now, offers their base-level service for only $35 monthly.

The number of channels viewers will receive vary widely from service to service, and all are Internet-based, which means having a high-speed internet connection is a must. But for anyone looking to cut the cord to traditional cable or satellite-based television, there are far more options out there today than there were, even this time last year.

