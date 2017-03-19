"Candy lady" targeted in home invasion

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
One dead after shooting in Barrow County
-
Teacher in jail after massive Hall County drug bust
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
16-year-old girl died of starvation
-
Family sees stranger dump chemical on child's playset
-
Digital: Shaquille Craig perp walk
-
Family, friends in shock over Gwinnett teen's shooting death
-
Rescue mission to save baby elephant with severed leg (NBC)`
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
More Stories
-
Train derailment to block Barrow Co. road for up to 10 hoursMar 20, 2017, 3:04 a.m.
-
Camera catches suspect pouring chemical on child's playsetMar 19, 2017, 6:37 p.m.
-
Crews respond to serious accident near Shaw plant in BartowMar 19, 2017, 10:17 p.m.