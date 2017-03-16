Man shot at Party Room in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in a Stone Mountain, Ga., parking lot.

The incident happened at The Party Room located at 5481 Memorial Dr., early Friday morning, where a band was performing.

When the band members left the club, a man allegedly followed and tried to get into their car. One of the band members shot the man, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police are questioning the shooter.

© 2017 WXIA-TV