Man shot at Party Room in DeKalb County

Ryan Dennis, WXIA 6:18 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in a Stone Mountain, Ga., parking lot.

The incident happened at The Party Room located at 5481 Memorial Dr., early Friday morning, where a band was performing.

When the band members left the club, a man allegedly followed and tried to get into their car. One of the band members shot the man, police said. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police are questioning the shooter.

