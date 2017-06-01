1 shot to death at Brookhaven apartment complex

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. -- One person was shot to death at an apartment complex in Brookhaven Thursday evening.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley, the incident happened at the Avana Apartments on Clairmont Road.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died.

No suspects were in custody as of 7 p.m., Gurley said.

