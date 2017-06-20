At least 7 passengers injured on United flight to Houston

Ten to 15 passengers were injured on a United flight to Houston Tuesday, June 20. (AIR 11)

HOUSTON - Turbulence is blamed for at least seven injuries on a United flight to Houston Tuesday.

Houston fire officials say at least seven passengers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. They say others were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Emergency crews were waiting when Flight 1031 landed at Bush Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the plane flew 80 miles east of Cancun, which means it was flying on the eastern edge of Tropical Storm Cindy.

The flight originated in Panama City, Panama.

United released the following statement:

"United flight 1031 experienced turbulence while en route from Panama City, Panama to Houston. Paramedics met the aircraft to provide medical care and initial reports are that nine customers and one crew member were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Our thoughts and concerns are with those who were injured and our team is reaching out directly to our customers to provide further care and support."

