$10K reward offered to find suspect in death of 16-year-old

ATLANTA -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 to help find a man accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

According to an FBI news release, Dwight Lewis is accused of firing several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun into a vehicle with the teenager inside during an altercation on Feb. 2. The shooting took place at the Deerfield Gardens Apartments located at 2909 Cambellton Road SW.

The teenager died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Lewis, 26, is charged with murder in the death. He's described as 6'5", weighs around 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.





Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

