11 passengers breach security at JFK

NBC

NEW YORK, NY – Nearly a dozen passengers breached security at JFK Airport in New York Monday morning.

Officials say 11 passengers walked through an unscreened security lane at terminal five around 6 am and boarded flights.

Three of the passengers set off metal detectors.

Officials said the checkpoint was about to open as a pre-check lane, but that because it wasn’t fully staffed, it shouldn’t have allowed passengers through.

Surveillance video allowed officials to identify three of the passengers, who were screened upon their arrivals, but the other eight remain unidentified.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved