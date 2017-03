ATLANTA -- An 11-year-old girl found her mother dead in the bathroom at a home in southwest Atlanta on Friday.

According to police, the 31-year-old was found around 10 a.m. at a home on Fulton Street SW. Authorities are calling the death "suspicious".

Police are questioning a man believed to be the woman's boyfriend.

The woman has not been identified.

