14-year-old missing from Rockdale County

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Williams was last seen on October 15, Sunday, and is believed to be in the area of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Ga.

She was wearing a green dress.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 770-278-8154 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

© 2017 WXIA-TV