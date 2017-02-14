Police: Man charged in murder of 17-year-old brother

ROSWELL, Ga. -- A man has been charged in the murder of his 17-year-old brother, who police said was mistakenly killed as the suspects "hunted" another person.

According to Roswell police, Jahmal Christopher Samual and Jordan Chappell Williams were planning to kill a man who had robbed a mutual acquaintance.

On Feb. 7, Samuel allegedly shot and killed Kobe Williams after mistaking him for the man they had been hunting. Kobe Williams' brother, Jordan Williams, was at the location when shots were fired, according to police. The gun used in fatal shooting was found in Jordan Williams' possession, according to authorities.

Both men are charged with murder, participation in criminal street gang activity, theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful to communicate any threat of injury/damage to deter from assisting criminal street gang member.

Friends share photos of teenager shot and killed in Roswell Tuesday morning.

RELATED | Police: Teen shot, killed in 'safe' Roswell neighborhood has been identified

PHOTOS | Roswell PD: Shooting kills teenager

(© 2017 WXIA)