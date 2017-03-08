2 arrrested, 2 sought in string of car break-ins

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Police said two suspects have been arrested and two others are being sought in a string of car break-ins in Paulding County.

The thefts happened in the overnight hours on Jan. 22 in the Seven Hills and Park at Cedarcrest subdivisions in north Paulding County, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said in most of the thefts, the suspects took items out of unlocked vehicles. In one of the incidents, the suspects entered an open garage and took several items. A firearm was among the items taken by the suspects, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said that 19-year-old Jamel Raheim Cole and 19-year-old Marlin Dennard Nichols, both of Dallas, Ga., had been arrested in connection with the thefts.

Detectives are still searching for a man and a woman. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3015.

