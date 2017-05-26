2 children dead after being locked in hot car in Texas

Shane Music

DALLAS — Two children died Friday after being locked in a hot car in Texas, authorities say.

Although officials have not released the children's identities, they were identified as a 16-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl who celebrated her birthday in February.

According to Parker County sheriff’s investigators, deputies were called to a subdivision near Lake Weatherford west of Fort Worth shortly after 4 p.m.

Temperatures reached about 96 degrees Friday afternoon. The mother told officials that the two children “took off.” She searched the area and later found them locked inside a small, four-door vehicle on the property.

The mother reportedly broke one of the vehicle's windows and found the children unresponsive. They were later pronounced dead.

“This case is in the early stages of the investigation,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “Any comment regarding this case at this time, would be an assumption, until all of the facts are gathered.”

