2 dead of apparent overdoses in Buckhead

ATLANTA -- Two people were found dead of suspected overdoses about two miles apart in Buckhead Friday, authorities said.

According to Atlanta Police, one man was found on Wieuca Road; another was found on Chastain Drive.

It's not yet known what the men overdosed on.

Earlier this week, several death and more than a dozen overdoses were blamed a lethal street drugs. The GBI said yellow pills labeled as "perocet" were actually a mixture of two synthetic opioids. One of the drugs is consistent with fentanyl analogue. The GBI said Fentanyl analogue had not previously been identified by their lab.

Two weeks ago, two young men died of suspected overdoses within a half-mile of each in Lawrenceville.

GRAY DEATH

In the Atlanta metro area, there have been at lease one death and several overdoses attributed to a substance authorities are calling "gray death"

In Brookhaven, a woman overdosed on Feb. 10, after tests it was determined that she died from the "gray death" substance.

"We've seen heroin, we've seen heroin mixed with fentanyl, but where this is going is just something that really has everyone on high alert," said GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles.

"The gray material was found to contain a toxic cocktail of opiate drugs," the GBI said in a statement. "The ingredients vary, but often contain heroin, fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl, and U-47700 mixed together in the same powder. The solid material has the appearance of gray concrete mixing powder, with texture variations from light/powdery to chunky/rock-like."

It's gray and has the look of concrete. According to reports, the drug is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, and includes an elephant tranquilizer called Carfentanil

Gray death is transdermal, which means it can be absorbed through the skin, nose and eyes. It's so potent that GBI lab safety gear had to be upgraded to handle the drug, according to Deneen Kilcrease.

"We took it a step further we now require a face mask, particle mask," Kilcrease said. "We also mandate a buddy system" so that one person is never handling the drug alone.

