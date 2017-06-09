2 dead of apparent overdoses in Buckhead

ATLANTA -- Two people were found dead of suspected overdoses about two miles apart in Buckhead Friday, authorities said.
According to Atlanta Police, one man was found on Wieuca Road; another was found on Chastain Drive.
It's not yet known what the men overdosed on.
Earlier this week, several death and more than a dozen overdoses were blamed a lethal street drugs. The GBI said yellow pills labeled as "perocet" were actually a mixture of two synthetic opioids. One of the drugs is consistent with fentanyl analogue. The GBI said Fentanyl analogue had not previously been identified by their lab.
Two weeks ago, two young men died of suspected overdoses within a half-mile of each in Lawrenceville.
