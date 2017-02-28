SWAT teams search for gunmen in officer-involved shooting in Houston on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 (KHOU) (Photo: WXIA)

A southwest Houston neighborhood where two police officers were shot earlier is on lockdown and residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors.

They are telling residents in the 8700 block of Sterlingame to stay inside and take cover, according to KHOU 11 News reporter Drew Karedes. They aren't letting anyone enter the neighborhood.

HPD telling residents near 8700 Sterlinggame to take cover warning of "active shooter scene", 2 officers injured #khou11 pic.twitter.com/5VpSyKhZJ3 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 28, 2017

The officers were injured around 12:30 p.m. after responding to a crime scene in the residential area near 59 and the Beltway.

Houston's mayor, Sylvester Turner, says one suspect has been killed and two suspects are at large.

Mayor Turner: 1 suspect dead, 2 at large. "Number one concern is safety & well being of the officers". 1 officer stable, 1 critical #khou11 pic.twitter.com/IYCleyNCDB — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 28, 2017

Turner said one of the officers is in stable condition and the other is hospitalized in critical condition.

Two ambulances, escorted by several HPD units, rushed the injured officers to the Texas Medical Center.

One is at Ben Taub with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another bullet grazed him in the back. The other officer is at Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted: "On way to officer involved shooting. If you're a person of faith please pray for our officers."

On way to officer involved shooting if you're a person of faith please pray for our officers. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 28, 2017

Police are still looking for at least one suspect.

Dozens of HPD officers, SWAT and K9 units have surrounded a house on Sterlingame. A police helicopter is also circling the area.

Former KHOU 11 employee Scott Spiegel lives on Sterlingame. He came home from work before the lockdown and was told by an officer to stay inside and lock himself in.

Spiegel said he didn't hear any gunshots.

KHOU 11 News photographer Steve Barnes did hear several shots when he drove up to the scene. It's not clear if those shots were fired by police or suspects.

