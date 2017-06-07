2 injured in accident involving horse trailer on I-85

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Two people were life-flighted to the hospital after an accident involving horse trailer on Interstate 85 Wednesday.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened on I-85 southbound at Exit 47 around 1 p.m. and involved a truck pulling a horse trailer and a tractor-trailer.

The interstate was closed as officials worked to clear the scene. (Click here to check our traffic maps and cameras)

The condition of the injured parties has not yet been released.

It's not yet known if any horses were in the trailer, or if any animals were injured.

Stay with 11Alive for details on this developing story.

© 2017 WXIA-TV