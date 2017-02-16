2 killed in small plane crash in Barrow County

WINDER, Ga. -- Two people were killed in a small plane crash in Barrow County on Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Highway 82 and the Barrow County Airport just after 2 p.m., according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

The victims have not been identified.

According to Kathleen Bergen of the Federal Aviation Administration, a Beech C23 crashed off of the end of a runway. The FAA has not confirmed if the plane was landing or taking off when the crash occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident, while the FAA is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

