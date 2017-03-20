Breaking News (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating after two people were shot near Grant Park in Atlanta on Monday.

Atlanta police said they responded to a call of two people shot in the area of 776 Eloise Ct. SE. One man was shot behind the ear and was said to be alert and conscious. The other victim was said to be alert and conscious as well.

The suspect ran from the scene, police said. They were working to put together a description of the suspect.

The shooting location is near Parkside Elementary School.

