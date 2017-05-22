3 arrested in undercover sting targeting massage parlors

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Three women were arrested after an undercover sting targeting massage parlors in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation on May 18 at Edge Massage Therapy on McFarland Parkway in Alpharetta, Yuan Massage on McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee and "A" Massage on Callaway Court in Cumming, Ga.

At each business, authorities said a deputy was solicited for a sexual act.

At Edge Massage Therapy, Suk Yong Holman, 54, was arrested and charged for prostitution, cited for not being clothed appropriated as well cited for fondling the genitals of another. She was released on $3,320 bond.

This marked the second time this year that authorities have made an arrest at Edge Massage, and a follow-up investigation is underway. More charges could follow, officials said.

At Yuan Massage, Feng Wang, 52,was arrested for masturbation for hire and keeping a place of prostitution. She was released on $4,970 bond.

At "A" Massage, Jinjie Guo, 40, was arrested for masturbation for hire. She was released on $1,670 bond.

