3 dead, more injured after shooting and police chase in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. - At least three people are dead and four more are injured after a shooting in downtown Savannah.

The shooting happened at around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in the City Market area, according to local authorities.

11Alive's sister station WSAV reports that a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started firing. A police chase began and ended in a crash on Bay Street.

A person of interest is being questioned.

Details are still developing.

