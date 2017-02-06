3 deputies injured in sperm bank incident identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Deputies injured after responding to an incident at the Xytex sperm bank, where another deputy died, have been identified.

Richmond County Sheriff's deputies Michael Woodard, Tiffany Justice and Chris Hill said they were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon, after inhaling liquid nitrogen. They are expected to be OK, according to NBC-affiliate WAGT-TV.

Officials said Sgt. Greg Meagher entered the building in an attempt to rescue an employee inside Xytex, located on Emmett Street in Augusta, Ga., just before 3:30 p.m. That’s when they said, he inhaled liquid nitrogen, killing him.

Firefighters arrived 20 minutes later and found the deputy unresponsive. They pulled both he and a Xytex employee, whom he went in to rescue, from the building. But it was too late for Meagher, a 30-plus year veteran to the Sheriff’s Office.

While liquid nitrogen is not poisonous, it can expand up to 695 times in volume when it vaporizes—making it difficult to breathe, or kill without a well-ventilated area.

Meagher was shot in the jaw in 2004 while he was a narcotics officer going after a convicted drug dealer, according to WAGT-TV’s reports.

An autopsy is being performed in Atlanta and the coroner said results could take a few weeks.

Xytex released a statement Monday.

"We continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation of what occurred. All our cryostorage tanks are currently operational, and there was no damage to any of the tissue stored at our August location."

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m., on Monday about Meagher’s death and the incident that led to three other deputies’ injuries.

