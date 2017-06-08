3 more Kmart, Sears stores closing in Georgia

Sears Holding is closing dozens of more Sears and Kmart stores, including three in Georgia, in an effort to bring the company back to profitability, according to reports from USA Today and Business Insider.
Sears stores in Calhoun and Dalton are slated to close, while a Kmart in Fort Oglethorpe will also shutter its doors, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported, citing the Business Insider.
Back in January, Sears announced closings that included six other Georgia stores. Those were:
Georgia
Kmart: 3200 Macon Road, Columbus GA
Kmart: 365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia GA
Kmart: 1601 Highway 40 East, Kingsland GA
Kmart 33 W Montgomery Cross Road Savannah GA
Sears* Albany Mall Albany GA
Sears 5555 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus GA
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs