3 teens killed in Stephens County crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. -- Three teenagers were killed in a crash in Stephens County early Friday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after midnight on Brookhaven Circle. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee traveling north went off the shoulder of the road as it negotiated a curve and struck several trees, the GSP said.

The driver, 18-year-old Tristin Elizabeth Helton, and two passengers, 16-year-old Kennedy Ruthann Wright and 17-year-old Macklen-Jace Elijah Alexander, all of Clarksville, Ga., were killed.

Another 17-year-old passenger was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

