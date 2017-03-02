3 years later: Myra Lewis still missing

Left: Myra Lewis, aged to 4 years old by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Right: Myra Lewis at the time of her disappearance. (Photo: NCMEC, MCSO/ Special to The Clarion-Ledger)

A $20,000 reward still stands for anyone who can offer information on a Camden toddler who went missing three years ago Wednesday.

Myra Lewis was 2 years old when she disappeared from her rural home in Madison County. She was last seen wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white or khaki pants, and pink tennis shoes.

The Amber Alert in place for Myra since March 2, 2014, is the longest-standing in the state.

The community has marked off each anniversary of the child's disappearance, remembering the manhunts that went on throughout Madison County. Family, friends, law enforcement and total strangers turned out to search for Myra, and to this day there have been no clues as to her whereabouts or what might have happened to her.

But the investigation continues.

Halos, a nonprofit investigation company, has been working on the case for more than a year, and Sandye M. Roberts said there have been some developments over the last year.

"We're starting to get more activity since her anniversary," Roberts said. "We do have some hopes."

District Attorney Michael Guest encouraged the public again to contact authorities if they know anything about what happened to Myra.

"I don't know that there's anybody out there with any information we don't know about, but on the chance someone remembers seeing something or may have overheard something in the years since Myra went missing, we’re always looking for that one piece of information that could help us solve the case," he said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website has a photo of what Myra could look like at age 4, made with aging software, in hopes someone might recognize the child if they come across her.

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker has held through the years that there is no reason to believe the child is not alive.

Lewis was last seen by her mother, Ericka Lewis, at their home on Mount Pilgrim Road. Ericka Lewis said Myra and her sister were outside playing as she left to go shopping. Lewis said she told them to go inside, where Gregory Lewis, Ericka’s husband, was looking after their 1-month-old.

Gregory Lewis told reporters he had looked for Myra on an ATV and that he had tried to track her with the family dogs. Since the family dogs were not trained to track, police K-9s were also brought in and were unable to locate Myra.

The search began on the property at least four to five hours after the toddler disappeared, and officers from several agencies began by combing the 4 square miles surrounding the child’s home, including a pond across the street.

At the time of her disappearance, Myra was approximately 3 feet tall and weighed about 25 pounds.

Authorities say they have followed every lead, including listening to psychics on the case.

Roberts said her organization is looking into the possibility of further searches.

"We're looking into some different leads that have come in," she said. "Some haven’t panned out, but there are others that are really good that have just kind of come to a halt right now."

A call to Madison County Sheriff's Department spokesman Heath Hall for comment was not returned Thursday.

