3rd person days from accident that killed woman, baby

WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- A third victim has died from an accident that left a mother and her infant daughter dead.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Kathy Deming passed away from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 9.

Deming was crossing Arnold Mill Road along with Kaitlyn Hunt and her 3-month-old daughter when they were struck by a Jeep. The child was pronounced dead that evening while Hunt died several days later.

Hunt and he family had come to the metro Atlanta after their Florida home was threatened by Irma.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed against the 17-year-old driver.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the Hunt family.

(GoFundMe photo)

