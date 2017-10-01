Names of 5 People Killed In Greensboro Crash Involving Stolen Car Released

Photo: Joppa Penn

GREENSBORO, NC-- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says five people were killed when a driver of a car reported stolen crashed into another car at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Rd.

Greensboro Police are in charge of the investigation. The accident happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. when a Guilford County deputy spotted an Acura that had been reported stolen, in September, out of Greensboro. When the officer tried to pull the driver over, the person sped up, blew through a red light at New Garden Road and Battleground Ave. collided with an Optima that crossing the intersection at New Garden.

The people in both cars were killed, which includes the three people in the Acura and two people in the Optima.

The three in the Acura were Deshon Lee Manuel, 42; Theresa Monique Kingcade, 34; and, Bruce Wayne Hunt, 30. The driver of the Optima was Stephanie Louise Warshauer, 32. Her passenger was 29-year-old Alyssa Mackenzie Bolick. All five that died were Greensboro residents.

The intersection was closed for at least nine hours during the investigation, according to Greensboro Police.

A black mix-breed dog was in the Optima and survived the crash officers say. The dog was turned over to family members of the owner.

Other cars in the area were damaged by flying debris from the crash, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at: 336-373-1000.

