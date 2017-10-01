Photo: Joppa Penn

GREENSBORO, NC-- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says five people were killed when a driver of a possible stolen car crashed into another car at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Rd.

The accident happened Sunday around 12:00 am when a Guilford County deputy spotted a car believed to be stolen. When the officer tried to pull the driver over, the person sped up, ran a red light at New Garden Road and Battleground Avenue.

The driver then collided with a car crossing the intersection at New Garden. The people in both cars were killed, which includes the three people in the alleged stolen car and two people in the car that was hit.

Investigators haven't released any names.

Massive roadblock at intersection of Battleground and New Garden. All traffic being turned away. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/gg8XofM32E — Megan McDeavitt (@meganmcdeavitt) October 1, 2017

