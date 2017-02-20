5 things to know about the SpaceX launch

Image credit: SpaceX/NASA

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from historic Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral on Sunday. Their mission: to resupply the International Space Station.

No, no one is going to look for aliens or find other inhabitable planets, but anytime a rocket launches from anywhere is a spectacle worth documenting.

Here are 5 things to know about the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and its mission.

1. What kind of rocket is it?

The SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle is 210 feet long carrying a Dragon cargo spacecraft. It is a two-stage vehicle. The top of the rocket is the Dragon spacecraft where all of the goods to resupply the International Space Station are stored. Nine Merlin engines powering the start of the launch to get the rocket into the air and out of Earth's atmosphere.

2. What is the significance of this launch?

This is the second attempt at launching a commercial non-NASA spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center. The last time something was launched from this specific launch pad was in 2011. The private company is aiming to reduce the cost of space travel by reusing their rockets.

3. When will it arrive?

The rocket is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on Wednesday. There, Astronauts Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency and Shane Kimbrough of NASA will use the space station's robotic arm to reel the Dragon into the ISS.

4. What is the purpose of the cargo?

According to NASA, the research materials include a crystal growth experiment that will crystallize a monoclonal antibody that is undergoing clinical trials for treating immunological diseases. Such diseases include rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Growing the crystals in space will allow it to develop more than it could on Earth because our gravity causes crystals to collapse.

5. What to expect next?

SpaceX and Boeing are planning to launch astronauts to the space station next year from the Kennedy Space Center and from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. SpaceX is also has a long-term plan to colonize our beautiful red neighbor, Mars. NASA is also preparing to launch their Saturn V-like Space Launch system rocket and an Orion crew capsule in late 2018.

Safe travels for the rocket and safe docking for our astronauts at the ISS.

(© 2017 WXIA)