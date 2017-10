Photo: Cobb County Police Department

COBB COUNTY - Kyle Marble is doing what he can to support those affected by the Las Vegas tragedy. For the 5-year-old, that means selling lemonade.

Cobb County Police Department posted a photo of Marble with his stand saying, "he heard about what happened in Las Vegas so he wanted to help raise money for the victims."

