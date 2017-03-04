500 pounds of explosives implode Dunwoody office building

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Police talk about officer-involved shooting
-
Video of Bo Dukes leaving the Ben Hill Co. jail after posting bond
-
RAW VIDEO: April the giraffe gets a bite to eat
-
1 KSU student killed, 3 injured in I-75 crash
-
2nd suspect arrested in Tara Grinstead case
-
Woman told police she hit chicken truck because she's vegan
-
Satanic murder victim ID'd by family, friends
-
April the giraffe gets a visitor while on baby watch
-
Accused Roswell teens' murderer is in the hospital
More Stories
-
Pilot identified in deadly Cherokee County plane crashMar. 4, 2017, 3:42 a.m.
-
Man arrested in Woodstock woman's deathMar. 4, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
-
Georgia Dome prepares to shut its doors after this…Mar. 3, 2017, 5:54 a.m.