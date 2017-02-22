Audio clip released in teen deaths
Three chilling words on a cellphone audio clip - "Down the hill" - are a key piece of evidence in the search for the killers of Delphi teens Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. Indiana State Police and FBI also shared other clues with the public
WXIA 5:06 PM. EST February 22, 2017
