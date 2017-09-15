6 motorcycle club members charged with gang activity

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. -- Coweta Co. Sheriff’s Office has arrested six members affiliated with the Iron Cross Club and the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for charges related to criminal gang activity.

According to documents filed in Coweta Superior Court, Kenneth Hamrick Campbell Jr., Lloyd Jefferson Harris, Ricky James Hartfree, Ashley Morgan Hartfree, Stephen Maxwell Kemp and Thomas Joseph Lewandowski were indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 5, for violating GA's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Campbell Jr., Harris, R. Hartfree, Kemp, and Lewandowski remain in Coweta Co. jail without bond.

According to Coweta Co. Sheriff's Office, the investigation is ongoing.

