More than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti recalled

Conagra Brands, based in Milton, Pa., is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement on Friday.

The product contains milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.

The spaghetti and meatball products were produced on Jan. 5, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

According to the department, the problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1 (866) 213-1245. Media with questions about the recall may contact Daniel Hare, company spokesperson, at (312) 549-5355.

