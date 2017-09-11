Eight people have been killed in a shooting incident at a Plano home. This is happening in the 1700 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy. Photo: David Goins / WFAA

PLANO, Texas -- Eight people, including the suspect, were killed Sunday evening in a shooting incident at a Plano home.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Pkwy near Blue Ridge Trail.



Plano police initially responded to a weapons call at about 8 p.m., and officers heard shots as they approached the home. An officer shot and killed the suspect upon arrival, according to Officer David Tilley with Plano PD.

"The first arriving officer on scene made entry inside the house, confronted the suspect, ultimately shooting and killing him," Tilley said.

Once inside the home, police found nine gunshot victims. Seven of the victims were dead at the scene and two additional victims were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect's death brings the total number of dead to eight.

An eyewitness told WFAA she heard anywhere from 30 to 40 shots just after 8 p.m. She also heard a woman and man fighting before the shooting.

All of the victims are believed to be adults.

