8 Golden Globes moments you may have missed

Meryl Streep got political during her speech at the 74th annual Golden Globes Sunday. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater, NBC)

La La Land hoofed its way to the front of the Oscar race at Sunday's Golden Globes, but it was Meryl Streep 's sharply political speech that had everyone talking. Here are the major moments you may have missed:

1. La La Land sweeps with a record seven wins. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association couldn't stop singing La La Land's praises, awarding the modern movie musical in all seven categories for which it was nominated, including best musical or comedy, best director ( Damien Chazelle ), actor ( Ryan Gosling ) and actress (Emma Stone).

2. Meryl Streep makes passionate plea for empathy in Donald Trump's America. The president-elect was top of mind as Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement late in the broadcast. The acting icon recounted how she was "stunned" when Trump appeared to mock a disabled reporter during his campaign and called for the media to hold him accountable during his presidential term. Streep closed by reminding the crowd of the "privilege and the responsibility of the act of empathy" and tearfully quoting the late Carrie Fisher: "As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, 'Take your broken heart, make it into art.' "

3. Jimmy Fallon has a Mariah moment. The Tonight Show host's first time emceeing the Golden Globes wasn't without its hiccups, as he suffered a teleprompter malfunction at the top of the show. He later laughed off the incident, comparing it to Mariah Carey's now-infamous lip-syncing disaster on New Year's Eve. "I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey and she thinks that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue," Fallon joked.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross shines a light on diversity. Earning her first Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series, ABC's Black-ish star gave a powerful speech about the importance of representation in Hollywood. "This is for all the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories and ideas are not always considered worthy and valid and important," Ross said. "But I want you to know that I see you and we see you. It is an honor to be on Black-ish, to continue expanding the way we are seen and known, and to show the magic and beauty and sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks."

5. Hugh Laurie burns Trump. The three-time Golden Globe winner earned huge laughs for his acerbically political acceptance speech, taking the prize for best supporting TV actor for The Night Manager. "I can say I won this at the last-ever Golden Globes,” Laurie joked. “I don't mean to be gloomy but it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'Foreign' and 'Press' in it.” He closed by saying, "I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."

6. 'Hidden Fences'? Twitter was up in arms over two instances of people combining the titles of Hidden Figures and Fences, both of which are African-American dramas. NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager was the first to make the flub while talking to Pharrell Williams on the red carpet, before Michael Keaton made the same mistake introducing the nominees for best supporting actress in a film. "All movies with black people don't sound alike," comedian Robin Thede tweeted, while the account for Ebony magazine wrote, "Hey, we don't all look a like. Put some respect on our movies."

7. Ryan Gosling melts hearts with classy tribute to family. There was hardly a dry eye in the house when the La La Land star accepted the award for best actor in a comedy or musical, praising Chazelle, Stone and his girlfriend, actress Eva Mendes. "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said. "If she hadn’t taken all of that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be somebody else up here other than me.”

8. Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield lock lips. Speaking of Gosling: In a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment, best-actor nominees Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield stole a smooch as the La La Land winner took the stage, much to the amusement of Blake Lively and others at their table.