8 Golden Globes moments you may have missed

1. La La Land sweeps with a record seven wins. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association couldn't stop singing La La Land's praises, awarding the modern movie musical in all seven categories for which it was nominated, including best musical or comedy, best director (
Golden Globes: 'La La Land' takes record 7; 'Moonlight' wins best drama
Meryl Streep makes passionate plea for empathy
5. Hugh Laurie burns Trump. The three-time Golden Globe winner earned huge laughs for his acerbically political acceptance speech, taking the prize for best supporting TV actor for The Night Manager. "I can say I won this at the last-ever Golden Globes,” Laurie joked. “I don't mean to be gloomy but it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'Foreign' and 'Press' in it.” He closed by saying, "I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere."
6. 'Hidden Fences'? Twitter was up in arms over two instances of people combining the titles of Hidden Figures and Fences, both of which are African-American dramas. NBC correspondent
7. Ryan Gosling melts hearts with classy tribute to family. There was hardly a dry eye in the house when the La La Land star accepted the award for best actor in a comedy or musical, praising Chazelle, Stone and his girlfriend, actress Eva Mendes. "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said. "If she hadn’t taken all of that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be somebody else up here other than me.”
8. Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield lock lips. Speaking of Gosling: In a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment, best-actor nominees Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield stole a smooch as the La La Land winner took the stage, much to the amusement of Blake Lively and others at their table.
