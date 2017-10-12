A violent week: 8 officer-involved shootings in 10 days

ATLANTA -- It's been a violent week for law enforcement and the communities they protect. In 10 days, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to review eight cases, and it's already on pace to meet or surpass the total from last year.

In 2015 the GBI investigated 59 “officer use of force" cases across the state, and 83 cases in 2016. So far this year, that number is already at 72, and 8 of those are just within the last 10 days.

"It speaks to the level of violence which exists in our culture,” said GBI Director Vernon Keenan. “ When the investigative process is over and the prosecutor has reviewed and made a decision, the vast majority of these cases are legally justified uses of force. Others are controversial.”

Here is the round-up of those use of force cases, by date.

OCTOBER 1

Clayton County

Officers with the Clayton County Police department were responding to reports of a man threatening suicide with a weapon at Jonesboro apartment complex when he was shot.

“Officers encountered the subject outside the apartment building when the subject pulled a gun,” Maj. Bryant Danekes said. Police told the subject to put down the gun, and when he didn’t comply, “shots were fired,” he said.

The incident stemmed from what police said was a domestic disturbance.

OCTOBER 4

Thomas County

A man was shot and killed in Thomas County after deputies got a call of a man acting erratic and walking along a road with a gun.

When deputies arrived they tried to deescalate the situation, but they said the man would not put down the gun. The SWAT team also tried to negotiate with the man, but were unsuccessful. They tried firing a bean bag round at the man to subdue him, but then the man raised his gun and pointed it at SWAT officers. At that time, an officer fatally shot the man.



October 4

Clay County

A man was wounded by a Clay County Sheriff's Deputy who was responded to a domestic disturbance in Georgetown.

According to the GBI, a juvenile told authorities he believed 46-year-old Matthew Collier was going to try to hurt his mother. When Clay County Deputy Ted Bell responded, he made contact with Collier when entering the house.

The GBI said Collier fired two shots at Bell, hitting him in the abdomen. Bell returned fire, but missed the shooter. Bell retreated to his patrol car where he waiting for backup. Five minutes later, Collier surrendered to authorities.

Bell was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Collier has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault on a public safety officer. Other charges are pending.

OCTOBER 6

Paulding County

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by a member of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office after responding to a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.

According to authorities, deputies announced to the homeowners they were there to serve warrants for Brandon Lee Bohanan. They were allowed inside the home, but when they got to the basement, the door was barricaded and they had to use a ram to get inside.

Deputies order Bohanan and another woman to get on the ground, but deputies said Bohanan refused to follow orders and was shot once.

"He approached the deputies in an aggressive manner," said Paulding County Sheriff's spokesman, Sgt. Ashley Henson. "In the basement it was a very dark setting from what I understand and just did not comply with their commands to get down on the ground and at that point one of our deputies fired one round, striking the individual."

Authorities said they were not sure whether Bohanan had a gun. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called out to take over the case, as is routine with shootings involving law enforcement. Others inside the house also ended up being arrested, some on charges of obstruction.





OCTOBER 9

Carroll County

A Carroll County deputy shot 22-year-old Joshua Mapson at a dollar store after the officer spotted a "suspicious person" sitting inside a vehicle around 3:20 a.m.

In a release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said, "During the encounter, the deputy fired his service weapon multiple times at a male subject, striking him."

Mapson was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released. He was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless conduct and loitering.

The GBI released dash camera video from the incident, showing the moments leading up to when the deputy, Tyler North, fired his weapon seven times.





OCTOBER 9

Baldwin County

A man was shot and wounded by Baldwin County Sheriff's Deputy Charles Gillis after responding to a domestic dispute call.

According to Sheriff Bill Massee, a fight broke out at an apartment complex between 18-year-old Jamel Jackson and his mother. She called 911 after he reportedly hit her in the face.

When Gillis arrived, he tried to calm Jackson down, but when that didn't work, he called for backup. Deputies tried to arrest him, but during the process, Gillis fired a single shot.

Jackson was hit and transported to the hospital, but he was reported to be "in good condition."

Sheriff Massee later said his deputy made a mistake by firing his gun while trying to make the arrest. Massee said Gillis was trying to Tase Jackson, but "in the heat of the moment," mistakenly pulled his gun.

"I've got a deputy that made a mistake, and pulled the wrong tool," he told 11Alive's sister station 13 WMAZ. "Rather than Tasing this individual, he did shoot him one time."

Jackson is now being held in the Wilkinson County jail on domestic violence charges.



OCTOBER 10

Effingham County

An investigation is ongoing in Effingham County after 23-year-old Vincent Thompson was shot by a sheriff's deputy.

According to 11Alive's sister station WSAV, Thompson, who had several warrants out against him for selling illegal weapons, had been lured into an undercover gun sale before the incident. Deputies approached him and identified themselves, but a deputy shot Thompson in the shoulder and hand.

Thompson was transported to the hospital, but was later released and booked into the Effingham County Jail on felony charges. More charges may be pending.



OCTOBER 12

Gwinnett County

A female drug suspect was shot several times by police Thursday morning while they were trying to serve a warrant.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, SWAT units were serving drug-related warrants on the 2000 block of Buford Dam Road when the woman fired at least two rounds at an officer.

That officer was able to return fire and struck her multiple times. She was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in critical condition. Seven other people were detained in the incident.

