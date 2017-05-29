9-foot alligator removed from beach at St. Simons Island

That's something you don't see every day!
A nine-foot alligator was removed from the surf at a beach in St. Simons Island, Georgia Friday morning. Thankfully no injuries were reported.
A representative of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they received the call around 11:53 a.m. at the Coast Guard Beach.
Capt. Chris Ridley says it's not uncommon to see alligators at the beach on St. Simons Island and that they have about one incident a summer.
Alligators live in marshes, he says, that empty into the ocean and alligators are able to swim south toward the beaches. Every now and then, his department gets a complaint from beachgoers.
There are no signs warning beachgoers in St. Simons Island, Ridley says.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs