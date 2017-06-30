A crime 'so repulsive' that a drug dealer turned him in

EAST POINT, Ga. -- Officers made the grisly discovery on Feb. 12, 2013.

The East Point home was ransacked. Gone was a 48-inch television, a jewelry box and several thousand dollars in cash.

The body of Julius Dewberry, a 92-year-old World War II veteran, was inside. He had been strangled to death. The rope used to kill him was still attached to his neck, police said.

The killer had apparently forced his way into the home through a basement window.

Later, police received a tip from a local drug dealer. He said he'd received the TV in exchange for drugs. Once he found out that the man who'd given him the TV had stolen an elderly man to get it, he got rid of it.

The drug dealer identified the man who sold him the TV as Christopher Roberts.

Detectives said they found out that Roberts had bought a Lincoln Town Car with $4,000 in cash, and attempted sell Dewberry's jewelry box to a family member.

Roberts admitted to police that he'd been at the East Point home the night of the murders, and said he'd stolen the TV sold to the drug dealer.

Police arrested Roberts.

This week, moments before his trial began, Roberts pleaded guilty to felony murder and burglary in the first degree.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Todd Markle sentenced Roberts to life in prison.

“At 92 years old, Mr. Dewberry’s spirit was just as strong as his conviction to serve our Country in World War II and the Korean War. He was proud of his service to this Country and he was proud of the life he built in East Point. That life was tragically taken from Mr. Dewberry’s wife, daughter, and the East Point Community. We are saddened by his death but find solace knowing that the defendant will be held accountable,” said East Point Police Chief Tommy Gardner.

