A look into Trooper Bradley's personnel file

Trooper Nathan Bradley

Trooper Nathan Bradley is a certified hero. But a look inside his personnel file reveals another side of the trooper.

On Halloween night in 2015, Bradley's handling of a terrible tragedy involving four children who lost their parents won national praise and helped raised nearly $500,000 for the family.

"While Bradley's personnel file is full of letter of praise from around the nation for his handling of the Halloween incident, several negative documents were missing from the copy of the file 11Alive received in response to an Open Records request.” The Georgia Department of Public Safety said those letters of concern and corrective interviews are kept in a separate file.

Annual reviews show he was counseled multiple times for poor decision-making, including a "corrective interview" for the pursuit of the couple on the way to the hospital.

Reviewers referenced official "letters of concern" that were "placed in your file" but no such letters were in the file Georgia State Patrol gave to the 11Alive Investigators.

Through a separate request, we were able to obtain those letters. Here's what we found:

In each of the last three years, the Trooper has been written up for poor decision-making.

2/2/2015: Letter of instruction

Bradley received this letter of instruction after an accident on Dec. 27, 2014. The police report indicates Bradley "ran a red light" and "distracted by external distraction (outside of vehicle)" and struck a vehicle. According to the letter, the accident review board deemed the accident to be "preventable" and that the ruling was "supported by the Major's office."

From employee review:

“He had placed himself in questionable circumstances in which his actions were not immediately justified.” He was transferred for a month because of this.



“Self-dispatching himself to an impaired driver in Rockdale County after being off duty. This action resulted in him being in a preventable motor vehicle collision.” )Crash review board: “Non-emergency preventable crash, which was your fault.”

4/17/2015: Corrective interview/letter of concern

Letter to Bradley stated:

“On April 5, 2015, you stopped a car in Rockdale County on Georgia Highway 212 for speeding. The violator appeared to be difficult to deal with from the beginning of the traffic stop. Your response to him was not an appropriate method that should have been used to deescalate the situation. Your decision to charge him with no proof of insurance was improper according to state law. You also did not provide enough explanation regarding the need for the violator’s signature on the citation. After further review, it appears that the violator did attempt to sign the ticket, but you arrested the violator before you examined what was written. It also appears that you were overzealous for towing his car when you were advised two minutes after first calling for a wrecker that a licensed driver would be there shortly. Some of the comments you made to the violator after the arrest while enroute to the jail were in poor taste.”

“On April 14, 2015, you left your shotgun and rifle in the Trooper office unsecured after your shift was over. Your actions could have caused these weapons to be misplaced, stolen, or misused by unauthorized personnel.”

From employee review:

“On April 05, 2015 in Rockdale County, Tpr. Bradley initiated a traffic stop for a speeding infraction and encountered a hostile driver. The driver was later incarcerated against DPS policy and state law. As a result of this action, the driver sought legal action against him and the department.”

10/20/2015: Corrective Interview/Letter of Concern

From employee review: A letter of concern was given to Bradley regarding a pursuit that occurred on Oct. 14, 2015. (RELATED | Trip to hospital turns into nightmare for couple)

"During the pursuit, TFC Bradley operated his vehicle on the wrong side of the roadway and maintained a high rate of speed, almost losing control, during the pursuit. As a result, TFC Bradley’s take home patrol car privileges were suspended for a period of two weeks.”

From the letter of concern:

“Your performance in the pursuit concerns me because your actions lacked sound decisions and exhibited poor judgment. Your actions were not objectionably reasonable concerning the nature of the offense and the risk to yourself and the public outweighs the danger of allowing the violator to escape. The pursuit happened in a residential area where the speed limit was 25 MPH and visibility was limited due to the geography of the area. On two separate occasions, you drove on the wrong side of the road. I am concerned that if you do not change your behavior, you will be involved in an incident that will not prove to be favorable to you or the department. I have already counseled you previously regarding this matter and you have not improved your decision making abilit

12/17/2015: Letter of Instruction

“On November 7, 2015, at approximately 08:22hrs, you investigated a traffic crash that required a report. You did not complete this report and transmit it for approval until November 17, 2015. A total of 10 days elapsed before this report was submitted for approval by a supervisor. Department policy outlines specific guidelines for the timely completion of a crash report. Furthermore, all employees at Post 46 were given a written directive, via email, by SFC English about the timely completion of reports. This email was transmitted on May 29, 2015. SFC English was exceedingly clear about his expectations regarding the completion of reports. TFC Bradley, you have violated the following departmental policies by failing to submit this crash report in a timely manner” (lists policies)

“This type of behavior will not be allowed to continue.”

1/29/2016: Letter of Instruction

“On January 12, 2016, I attempted to use your assigned patrol vehicle (Perm #1360) while you were on scheduled Annual Leave. After moving the vehicle from its position under the carport behind the post, I discovered that the braking system had a significant defect. As I applied the brakes and attempted to stop the vehicle, I became alarmed when the brake pedal gave no resistance. I was able to bring the vehicle to a stop by applying greater force than should be necessary for a properly functioning system. I contacted you to find out if you were aware of the issue. In our correspondence, you indicated that this had been an ongoing problem since July and that you attempted to have the issue repaired without success. You also indicated you had ‘mentioned it many times in the past’ before my arrival to Post 46. I contacted all of the other NCO’s at Post 46 and none had knowledge of the problem. This issue is cause for great concern. While you are not required to have specific knowledge about the mechanical systems of your patrol vehicle, you should have a basic understanding that alerts you to significant problems such as this. When a major system, such as the braking system, is not functioning properly and you knowingly continue to operate the vehicle, it brings an enormous amount of liability on you and the department. This is an issue that should have been reported to a supervisor promptly after learning that the repair attempts had failed.

Additionally, the state of cleanliness that I found your vehicle in is unacceptable. The take home vehicle privilege is one that is extended with a large degree of responsibility. Just like other issued equipment, it shall be kept and maintained in an orderly fashion. The passenger’s side floorboard was littered with files, trash, and issued equipment. In the trunk, the radio system, was not secured to the roll-out shelf. The radio was lying on its side in the trunk, making it highly susceptible to damage.”

“This type of behavior will not be allowed to continue.”

8/04/2016: Corrective Interview/Letter of Concern

This was in reference to a pursuit that happened on 7/20/2016. According to Bradley's personnel file, he "did not turn on his mic and ran a red light."

From personnel file:

“Your lack of due regard when you crossed the intersection of GA Hwy 142 at Alcovy Rd. The video recording clearly showed that the traffic light for your direction of travel was clearly red for 2 – 3 seconds.” Refers to pursuit policy, troopers are “expected to make reasonable efforts to apprehend violators who flee…however, the department recognizes and respects the value and special integrity of human life.”

“It is paramount that you exercise prudent and sound judgment in the future when you engage in a pursuit. You must balance the need to apprehend the violator while protecting the safety of the motoring public. This pursuit was very short in duration, but the end result could have been devastating to you or someone else if your patrol car had crashed with another vehicle when crossing the intersection on a red light…your video recordings will be closely monitored in the future…it must be understood that not every violator will not be apprehended. In some situations the most professional and reasonable decision would be to terminate a pursuit in the interest of your own and the public’s safety. Any future violations will be dealt with in a manner of progressive and more serious discipline.”

1/17/2017: Notice of Proposed Adverse Action

“Three day suspension without pay effective Close of Business January 31, 2017

“Misconduct; Negligence or Inefficiency in Performing Assign Duties.”

From GSP PIO: “TFC Bradley was suspended three days without pay for violating DPS Pursuit Policy #17.02, specifically for failing to use due regard during a pursuit with a motorcycle on I-20 on December 17th, 2016. He engaged in a pursuit of a motorcycle without activating any emergency equipment (lights or siren) while driving at a high rate of speed. Failing to use any emergency equipment prevents an officer from acting as an authorized emergency vehicle.”

