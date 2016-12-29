Abby Kemp pleads guilty to multi-state jewelry store robberies

Abby Lee Kemp (Photo: 11Alive)

Abigail Lee Kemp, a suspect in several armed jewelry store robberies, officially plead guilty in federal court.

She's accused of jewelry store robberies in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina. FBI agents arrested the 24-year-old in January after a multi-state search for her and her accomplices.

In July, Kemp pleaded guilty to conspiring with three men in the robbery of a Panama City Beach jewelry store, the Associated Press reports.

With the plea, she waived her rights to trial in the states she's accused in.

Kemp, a former aspiring model and backup quarterback for the Atlanta Steam, is seen on video scoping out the stores and then returning the next day to rob them at gunpoint.

Photos | Abigail Lee Kemp modeling pictures

During the robberies, she talked on the phone with her accomplices, who were identified as three Georgia men: Lewis Jones, Larry Gilmore and Michael Gilmore.

A federal court convicted them in the robberies after testimony from Kemp.

Photos | Surveillance video images

Kemp faces life in federal prison at sentencing on January 13.

WJHG reports in the six robberies, more than $4.3 million in jewelry was taken. The stolen merchandise was sold to an unknown man in Miami for a fraction of the value. Here's a list of the dates of the robberies, the cities and stores hit and how much jewelry was stolen.

April 28, 2015-- Woodstock, Georgia. Jared Vault. $857,484.61

August 5, 2015-- Dawsonville, Georgia. Zales Outlet Store. $13,254.

August 10, 2015-- Panama City Beach, Florida. REEDS Jewelers. $679,319.96.

September 2, 2015- Bluffton, South Carolina. Jared Vault Store. $927,438.99.

October 15, 2015-- Sevierville, Tennessee. Jared Vault Store. $893,550.11.

December 30, 2015- Macon, Georgia. REEDS Jewelers. Nothing taken (UPS Driver entered the store and disrupted the robbery before it took place.)

January 4, 2016-- Mebane, North Carolina. Jared Vault Store. $938,601.80.

Photos | Abby Kemp's first federal court appearance in Atlanta