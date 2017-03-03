Accused Roswell teens' murderer is in the hospital

Jeffrey Hazelwood (December 15, 2016)

ROSWELL, Ga. – The Roswell man accused of murdering two teenagers behind a Publix grocery last August is in the hospital, 11Alive has learned.

Jeffrey Hazelwood is charged in the deaths of 17-year-olds Carter Davis and Natalie Henderson. The teens were found shot to death behind a grocery store on Woodstock Road on August 1, 2016.

A source confirmed to 11Alive on Friday that Hazelwood is being treated at an area hospital, but did not provide any other details.

Hazelwood’s grandfather told 11Alive’s Valerie Hoff that his grandson is mentally ill and is being treated in a hospital for symptoms of that illness.

During previous court hearings, attorneys have said Hazelwood is schizophrenic, bipolar, and has multiple personality disorder as well as Asperger’s syndrome.

In January, Hazelwood told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn Ellen Lagrua he was not getting his medication at the proper dosage.

His last court appearance was Feb. 10, so it appears he was moved to a hospital some time after that.

Hazelwood is charged with felony murder and numerous other crimes in the deaths of Davis and Henderson.

No trial date has been set, and the district attorney has not yet announced whether he will seek the death penalty in the case.

It's not known if Hazelwood ever received the medication he was requesting. Last year, a former inmate, who is transgender, settled a lawsuit she filed against the Georgia Department of Corrections that alleged she was denied medically-necessary treatment while being held at a men's prison in Georgia.

