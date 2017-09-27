State Sen. and GOP gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams

WOODSTOCK, GA - Republican gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams plans to demonstrate at noon at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, despite being told by Cherokee County school officials that he will not be allowed on the school campus due to student safety issues.

Williams says he planned the protest after a math teacher at River Ridge, Lyn Orletsky dismissed two students from her classroom who were wearing 'Make America Great Again' shirts.

The school district says they would not be able to guarantee students' safety if the protest is held on school grounds.

On Monday, Cherokee County Schools chief communications officer wrote a letter to Williams formally advising him that the protest would not be permitted to take place on school property.

“On behalf of the Superintendent, this message is to advise you that the protest you’ve scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, according to your social media posts, will not be permitted on the River Ridge High School/Mill Creek Middle School campus or any other CCSD school campus, in accordance with federal and state laws,” the message said in part.

Williams posted a message on Facebook inviting supporters of President Trump to the rally with a corresponding message that said in part, "Liberal activist teacher Lyn Orletsky told two students wearing "Make America Great Again" shirts that Trump's compaign slogan is comparable to Nazi Germany's swastika and kicked the students out when they refused to turn their shirts inside out. Rather than fire Orletsky for suppressing free speech, River Ridge High School principal Darrell Herring placed her on administrative leave until she can be placed in a NEW CLASSROOM!"

Williams is demanding that Orletsky be fired for her actions, and has solicited the help of other activists for his cause.

© 2017 WXIA-TV