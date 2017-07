CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Actor Shia LaBeouf (L) attends the screening of "American Honey" at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Photo: Andreas Rentz, 2016 Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga – Actor Shia LaBouf was arrested early Saturday morning on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction charges.

According to the Savannah police department, LaBouf was arrested around 4 am. A bond of $7,000 was set.

LaBouf is in Georgia filming a new movie.

This story is developing.

© 2017 WXIA-TV