Adopted! Prison mascot 'Bandit' finds a new home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.-- A Gwinnett County jail mascot has found a new forever family!

Earlier this week, 11Alive introduced you to Bandit. The dog, who is in a wheelchair after being paralyzed when he had a bad reaction to heartworm treatments, has been a jail dog for three years.

The dogs live with inmates, who take on the responsibilities of feeding, housebreaking and tending to any medical needs their four-legged companions may have.

After the story aired, officials said that a family stepped forward to open the doors of their home to Bandit. According to the Gwinnett County Jail Dogs program, Bandit's new family lives on 25 acres, and they plan on building him a ramp to make getting around a bit easier.

