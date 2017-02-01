Advocates: Bill could be dangerous for pets in Georgia

ATLANTA -- Pet advocates say proposed legislation could be dangerous for cats and dogs in Georgia.

House Bill 144 would increase the number of vaccinations required before pets could be purchased. It also allows consumers to return a sick pet up to 10 days after purchase for a refund. The bill passed through House committee on Wednesday.



The bill is sponsored by Rep. Earl Ehrhart (R- Powder Springs), who said it’s a step in the right direction in setting standards for the pet-selling industry.

“We do have a rule as a state to set up a consistent business environment,” he said.

Attorney and animal advocate Tamara Feliciano said the bill is designed to protect big box pet stores – and not pets.”

“You're talking about less than 20 stores, most of them are owned by the same corporation,” she said. “On the other side you have hundreds of consumers who are screaming out, ‘No! This isn't going to work for us!’”

Feliciano represents families in court who have bought pets from pet stores that later died or became incredibly sick, racking up thousands of dollars in veterinary bills.

“This is a bill sponsored by the pet dealing industry because they know that they're not selling pets, in most situations, that are healthy and adoptable,” Feliciano said.

Ehrhart doesn't deny that pet stores moved him to action.

"We're crafting this piece of legislation just ot get to these major retail operations," he said. "Those are the ones who have actually come to us and said, 'please give us a consistent environment."

Animal advocates argue there are too many loopholes - like not allowing local governments to create their own legislation on pet purchases, and allowing facilities with indirect violations to still sell pets.

Ehrhart dismisses that.

“It's consumer friendly, it's pet friendly, it's not a major preemption for local governments,” he said. “It's a good piece of legislation and I ask you to move forward with it.

Pet advocates plan to continue to speak out against the bill. It will go up for a full House vote before crossing over to the Senate.

