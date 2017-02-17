After 'Day Without Immigrants' sign defaced, community counters hate with love

La Parilla sign. (Photo: Jennifer Lyons Hadden/Facebook) (Photo: WXIA)

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. – The intense debate over U.S. immigration policy fueled marches across the country Thursday and right here in metro Atlanta.

In fact, the controversy reached all the way to a Mexican restaurant in the small town of Watkinsville near Athens.

On Thursday, La Parrilla Authentic Mexican Restaurant closed for the day, posting a sign on the door expressing support for its employees on the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" rallies and marches.

But it was on that sign where some people wrote messages condemning the restaurant for its support of the rallies.

"Build the wall" and "You just got your last peso from my family, see you in Mexico" and swastikas covered the sign, meant to be a show of solidarity.

"How can people be so mean," asked Jackie Gayton. "This is a very loving, open, welcoming community."

But on Friday night, the crowds waiting to get into La Parrilla were even bigger than usual, after countless others saw a photo of the defaced sign, on social media.

"I'm thrilled to see people out here supporting the restaurant," Elizabeth Mendell told 11Alive’s Jon Shirek. "I hope that there'll be more people that will come."



The nation's immigration debate, fraught with its potentially huge impact on the nation's politics and economy, played out here. But here, the door some tried to close remains open by popular demand.

