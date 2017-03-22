After grueling battle, woman dies from 'mystery' illness

Share This Story

UPDATE: Marni passed away on March 22 after a grueling battle with gastroparesis. Here is her entire story. Please pass this along, and send the family some love and prayers, and if you are able to contribute in any way, see the link below.

Marni Herskowitz is one of the most selfless people I have ever met.

Whenever I reach out to ask how she’s doing, she immediately responds with a compliment about my 5-year-old son, a question about how my job’s going and – always – an open invitation to come for a visit.

Her signature sign-off line on Facebook: “I would love to see you and meet Dylan.”

My 32-year-old childhood friend has a heart of gold – she loves her dog, Trouble, more than life and her mother’s happiness comes before her own.

Like many young women, she enjoys nice restaurants, manicures, ’90s television shows (we share a “Beverly Hills 90210” obsession) and hopes to find true love and start a family of her own.

Right now, though, she can’t even get out of bed.

About seven years ago, Marni had her tonsils removed, which led to the discovery that her gall bladder was diseased and subsequently removed.

That’s when life spiraled completely out of control, and “normal” completely disappeared from her existence.

'The day my life changed forever'

IT'S A MESS, AND NOTHING'S GETTING ANY BETTER

Complications ensued after developing a strangulated hernia.

“That’s the day my life changed forever,” she writes to me (speaking is almost impossible due to her weakness).

Marni underwent several extensive surgeries after it was discovered that her stomach had slipped into her chest cavity, turning upside and causing her to aspirate when it hit her heart and lungs. Part of her esophagus and stomach have since been removed, and countless surgical teams have tried to get to the bottom of what’s causing Marni’s body to turn against itself.

Elena Shields, 28, recently returned from visiting her best friend.

“Marni’s not doing well,” she tells me. “She’s sick all the time. It’s a mess, and nothing’s getting any better. Marni has no clue what it’s like to be a normal young woman.”

Her world has come to a total standstill.

Marni’s undergone blood transfusions, round-the-clock hospitalizations and one complication after the next.

She can’t eat or drink without the assistance of a feeding tube and has absolutely no life outside the confines of her in-home hospital bed.

“I brought her Georgetown Cupcakes, even though she couldn’t eat them – she was obsessed with the show ‘DC Cupcakes.’ "

She hasn’t had a boyfriend in years and seldom speaks to anyone because of the physical and mental hell she’s enduring.

A nurse comes every day, and it’s “always something,” Elena says. “Infection after infection, stitches to keep her lines in place. If it’s not one thing it’s another – and nobody can figure it out.”

Marni’s case is a medical anomaly.

'Weird things keep going on'

AS OF NOW, THERE ARE NO ANSWERS IN SIGHT

“Weird things keep going on,” Elena says. “Things I’ve never heard of. Her intestines move into her chest cavity, over and over, she stops breathing. She has paralysis of her organs.”

Marni’s lost a lot of weight and is extremely pale from the malnourishment caused by her condition. She hasn’t had a real meal in over six months and has even developed a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of all the trauma.

She’s constantly being tested to see what the next step will be in terms of treatment.

As of now, there are no answers in sight.“They keep cutting into her stomach,” Elena says. “It’s so swollen and tender. She lives in a hospital gown. Anything she wears has to be under her stomach.”

“She trusts her current team,” Elena tells me. “That’s why she is sticking with them. I feel like they are at a standstill, but Marni doesn’t want to have to start at square one. She can’t mentally handle it.”

Thankfully, Marni has a live-in support system consisting of her grandmother (mama), her dog – a “godsend” named Trouble – and, most importantly, her mother, Robyn.

“Her mom is constantly between Marni and her own mother, who’s very old and pretty sick,” Elena explains. “Marni can’t shower on her own because she’s too weak, Robyn gives her the tube meds … it’s just as hard on her because she’s constantly ‘on call.’ She devotes her life to trying to save the two important people in her world.”

How does Elena work to keep Marni’s spirits up? She remains hopeful about the future, regardless of how grim things look right now.

“We look to the future – we plan visits, talk about what restaurants we will go to when she gets better – we have to stay positive. I tell her she’s going to get better. People forget she’s more than just a medical mystery. She’s a person – not just a sick person.”

Finding strength

'SHE NEEDED IT TO GET THROUGH ALL THIS'

Marni, who says her dog’s company is “better than Xanax,” is close to giving up, but has a permanent reminder to stay strong even at her darkest moments.

“She has ‘strength’ tattooed on her wrist,” Elena tells me. “She needed it to get through all this.”

Marni’s small support system also needs all the strength it can get – and that’s why the community is banding together to raise awareness about their situation, which has become extremely dire.

Marni – who lost her father at a young age – has always been close to her mother and grandmother, who uprooted their lives when she was accepted to Lynn University in Florida, hundreds of miles from their home base.

The family has always been very closed off, choosing to keep their struggles private - but they’ve been encouraged to set their pride aside.

The Herskowitzs are on a fixed income. Robyn has survivor benefits, and Marni gets a small amount of disability, but nothing close enough to sustain the family’s needs, especially Marni’s costly medications - and the family home.

“They’re close to losing the house,” Elena says. “I don’t think anyone realized how bad they were struggling because they are so private. It took a lot to come to this, accepting help. They have until mid-November to try and save the house.”

Elena says the outreach has been amazing – neither she nor the family expected so many people to come forward offering everything from hot meals to financial contributions.

“They don’t ever get a break,” Elena tells me. “Robyn has everything on her shoulders. She left the house this weekend and had to come right back because Marni got too sick. They need thoughts, prayers … anything that can help turn this thing around.”

So what’s next?

“Marni needs to get better emotionally to get better physically,” Elena says. “I don’t think she is able to live like this much longer - it’s not a life.

To learn more about Marni’s struggle, visit www.gofundme.com/herskowitz.