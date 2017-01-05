The numbers are staggering - 11 fatalities and more than 100 injuries all due to defective airbags that can release lethal shards of metal shrapnel when deployed.

An estimated 40 million cars are affected across the U.S.

Georgia is a top priority state due to its humid weather. Yet many car owners are still waiting for replacement airbags - and getting frustrated.

11Alive's Valerie Hoff spoke to one woman who has been told not to use her front passenger seat, and after six months is growing impatient.

The airbags were made by Japanese company Takata and are being replaced by that company and several others. With the largest auto safety recall in U.S history, they can’t keep up with demand.

Amy Whittaker Wright is riding solo in her Nissan Versa and has been since July when she got this notice from the automaker.

"I received a recall notification that it could deploy at any time and it could harm or kill the passenger in the car," she said. "Right now, they’re saying not to let anyone ride in the passenger seat."

Whittaker Wright said her insurance premiums on the family’s second car have gone up because she’s exceeded the mileage limit and no one has been able to tell her when the airbag replacement will happen.

"It's very scary; we have put a lot of trust in the Nissan name and then to know that this is something where we could be harmed or killed," she said. "It’s been 7 months now, give us an update!"

Nissan is one of about 20 automakers affected by the Takata recall. Whittaker Wright said she’s been a loyal customer and hopes the automaker will return that loyalty.

"They should provide us with another mode of transportation and that might create a sense of urgency for them," she said.

Honda, Acura and BMW are offering customers a rental car until the replacement parts are installed. 11Alive spoke to a Nissan spokesman at the corporate office in Nashville, Tenn. who asked for Whitaker-Wright’s contact information so they can work on getting her a new airbag or a loaner car.

But there are millions of people in the same predicament - she’s just one. You can find a link to see if your airbags are defective at safercar.gov.

For a list of all recalls associated with your vehicle you can look up recalls by vehicle identification number.